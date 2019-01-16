West Virginia’s ‘Recovery Boys’

Editor’s Note: The images in this series were taken by West Virginia photographer Rebecca Kiger at Jacob’s Ladder, a residential addiction recovery program run by Dr. Kevin Blankenship in the rural community of Aurora, West Virginia. The men featured in the photo series attended the farming-based rehab center and are the subjects of the 2018 feature-length documentary “Recovery Boys,” directed by Academy Award nominee and West Virginia native Elaine McMillion Sheldon. “Recovery Boys” can be viewed on Netflix and is available for community screenings .

“Jacob’s Ladder at Brookside Farm is a six-month residential addiction recovery program started almost three years ago in response to the growing health crisis facing our nation and in particular my home, West Virginia.

The decision to include daily farming and gardening activities within a recovery program was made in hopes of changing the activity of the brain of those suffering from addiction—to “re-wire” the neural connections, hopefully leading to increased “future thinking.”

It is working.

These men are successfully working on the farm with counselors, peers and community members to change their lives permanently. The connection of human beings with animals and the earth is a unique catalyst for compassionate change and is an amazing thing to witness. Seeing the broken, suffering individual become a healthy, hopeful person in recovery, armed with tools to continue their journey has been the most rewarding experience of my life.”

-Kevin Blankenship, MD

Founder and Medical Director

Jacob’s Ladder at Brookside Farm